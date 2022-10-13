U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Buys $20,650.00 in Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $20,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,124,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,434.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

USEG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 38,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

