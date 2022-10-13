Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 665,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,052,044 shares.The stock last traded at $23.87 and had previously closed at $27.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.