Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 118013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

