UBS Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €57.20 ($58.37) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €55.36 ($56.49) and a one year high of €97.66 ($99.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 18.33.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.