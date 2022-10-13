UBS Group Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $182.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.46.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UPS opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $158.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 22,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 85,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

