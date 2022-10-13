UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.34. UBS Group shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 45,750 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

