UBS Group Reiterates “€204.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €204.00 ($208.16) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Rheinmetall Stock Up 0.3 %
RHM opened at €148.10 ($151.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($232.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €161.34 and its 200 day moving average is €186.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.
About Rheinmetall
Featured Stories
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.