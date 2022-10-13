UBS Group Reiterates “€204.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €204.00 ($208.16) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 0.3 %

RHM opened at €148.10 ($151.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($232.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €161.34 and its 200 day moving average is €186.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

About Rheinmetall

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.