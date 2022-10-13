UBS Group Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $80.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,013,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.