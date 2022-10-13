UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.72. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

