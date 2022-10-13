UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.22

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 5118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 482,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

