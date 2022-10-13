Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,864. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $89.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

