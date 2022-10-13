Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
RARE stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.
Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $8,579,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $9,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
