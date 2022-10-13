Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $8,579,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $9,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.