UMA Market Capitalization Reaches $149.69 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $149.69 million and $14.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00011375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UMA has a current supply of 108,858,566.96540223 with 68,947,415.07943583 in circulation. The last known price of UMA is 2.15760767 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,871,690.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umaproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.