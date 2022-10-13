UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company has a market cap of $872.70 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,372 shares of company stock worth $52,928 in the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UMH Properties by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 134,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in UMH Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

