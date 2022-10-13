Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 252519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Unicharm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Unicharm had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unicharm Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

