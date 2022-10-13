Uniswap 1-Day Volume Hits $72.14 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00030338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.42 billion and $72.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.10593569 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $101,957,760.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

