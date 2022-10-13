Unite Group’s (UTG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,025 ($12.39) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UTG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,210.71 ($14.63).

Unite Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 790 ($9.55). 2,925,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,009.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,076.57. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 580.88.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

