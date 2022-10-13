United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

