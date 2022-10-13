United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

UPS traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,715. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.