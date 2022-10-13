United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.46.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $159.48 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $158.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

