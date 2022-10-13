United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $276.58 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

