United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
UBFO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,630. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
