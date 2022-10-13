Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $741.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Unitil by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

