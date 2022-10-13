Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $87.57 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

