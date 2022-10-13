Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $10.68

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $10.68 or 0.00056460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $106.82 million and $7.66 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.48 or 0.27337709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010677 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Uquid Coin (UQC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uquid Coin has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Uquid Coin is 10.71501386 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $7,709,431.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uquidcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

