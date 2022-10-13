Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,724. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $9,910,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 62.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 380,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

