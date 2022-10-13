US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.49

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 2087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

US Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in US Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

