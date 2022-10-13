US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.49

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 2087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.
US Foods Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in US Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.