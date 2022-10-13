US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

USFD stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after buying an additional 2,174,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after buying an additional 1,845,762 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,991,000 after buying an additional 876,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 728,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

