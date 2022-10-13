USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.81

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $17.76. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 78,122 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -724.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $14,012,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

