USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $56.41

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.41, but opened at $58.00. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $264.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $76,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,597.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

