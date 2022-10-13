USDD Price Hits $1.00 (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005331 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a market capitalization of $800.33 million and $80.33 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.27315711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 800,112,881 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD (USDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDD has a current supply of 802,017,458.551447. The last known price of USDD is 0.99968387 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $122,331,499.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdd.io/.”

