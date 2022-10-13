Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.36

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $61.02, with a volume of 499327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,583,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

