Utrust Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $58.12 million and $5.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.75 or 0.27098770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust (UTK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Utrust has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Utrust is 0.12135955 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,834,973.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://utrust.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

