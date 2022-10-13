Vai Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $55.53 million and approximately $24,682.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.72 or 0.27253824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010644 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vai (VAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vai has a current supply of 57,498,554. The last known price of Vai is 0.9573381 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $11,420.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.