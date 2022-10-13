Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.75.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

