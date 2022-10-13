Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VLO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.