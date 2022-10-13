VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 184,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DURA opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.