VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,814. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

