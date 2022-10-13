Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Raised by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 14,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,156. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

