Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $140.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

