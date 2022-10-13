Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 364,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,227,533. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

