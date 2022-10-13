Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 283,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

