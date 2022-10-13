Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.44. 61,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,555. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88.

