Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.01. 11,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,543. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

