Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.94

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 11842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
