Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.94

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 11842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 580,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 97,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,116,000 after buying an additional 129,053 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

