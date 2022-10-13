Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.71

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.71 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 71123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,268,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

