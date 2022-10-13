Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. 584,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

