Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.98. 479,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,392. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

