Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Decreased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,649.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 224,216 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 111,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

