Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

